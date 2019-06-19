OMG Josh Brings The Laughter

Oh My Gosh Josh and his best friend Totally-Normal-Bob Definitely-Not-An-Alien made a visit to the Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library where they educated their audience through laughter and fun. OMG Josh is a nationally recognized entertainer who has performed for governors, movie stars and even the President of the United States. OMG Josh is seen here showing the children a paper trick where he balances a sheet on his nose and barks like a seal. 

 Victoria Kemper, Democrat News
