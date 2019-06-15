More details emerge in homicide case

Sheriff Dan Bullock said that a female is dead, and one female and one male are in custody after a disturbance in southern St. Francois County Saturday afternoon.

Two deputies are being checked out at Parkland Health Center, as well as the male suspect. 

Authorities are in the process of getting a search warrant.  St. Francois County Sheriff's Department has been assisted by Farmington Police. 

Details are limited as the investigation is ongoing. We will have more information as it is made available.

