 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

One injured in accident Thursday

  • 0
WEB CRASH

One person received injuries Thursday after overturning her vehicle in Madison County. 

 File

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported one accident Thursday morning.

At 10:40 a.m., Sara A. Harris, 24, of Fredericktown, was travelling north on Route J, seven miles east of Fredericktown, when Harris’ 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe ran off the roadway, struck a ditch, and overturned according to the MSHP.

Harris, who was wearing a safety device according to the report, received moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Madison Medical Center in Fredericktown. The 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe’s damage was reported as total, and was towed by D and D.

Danielle Thurman is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be contacted at dthurman@dailyjournalonline.com or 573-518-3616.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police: Gunfire at mall; no one shot, but 3 hurt fleeing

Police: Gunfire at mall; no one shot, but 3 hurt fleeing

Police say gunfire rang out during a fight at a northern Virginia mall and three people were hurt while fleeing though no one was shot. Police in Fairfax County tweeted that officers were called Saturday afternoon to Tysons Corner Center for a report of shots fired Saturday, but there was no active shooter situation at the Washington-area mall. Police say a fight had broken out and one man fired a gun. Officers helped evacuate the mall and searched for any suspects. Police said the mall was subsequently closed for the day while an investigation continues, with plans for it to reopen Sunday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News