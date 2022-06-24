One injured in accident Thursday

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported one accident Thursday morning.
At 10:40 a.m., Sara A. Harris, 24, of Fredericktown, was travelling north on Route J, seven miles east of Fredericktown, when Harris’ 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe ran off the roadway, struck a ditch, and overturned according to the MSHP.
Harris, who was wearing a safety device according to the report, received moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Madison Medical Center in Fredericktown. The 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe’s damage was reported as total, and was towed by D and D.
Danielle Thurman is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be contacted at dthurman@dailyjournalonline.com or 573-518-3616.