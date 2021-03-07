O'Neill drives in three with homer, Dean three with double as Cardinals overcome Astros 8-5

JUPITER, Fla. —In the sixth exhibition game of the spring, left fielder Tyler O’Neill became the first Cardinals regular to hit a home run Sunday.
O’Neill, who had singled to center for the Cardinals’ first hit of the game in the sixth inning, cracked a three-run homer to right in the seventh, snapping a 2-2 tie as the Cardinals moved ahead of the Houston Astros 5-2. Austin Dean, who replaced O'Neill in left field, then doubled home three runs in the eighth as the Cardinals, hitless through five, rolled to an 8-5 win in a game made closer in the ninth when the Cardinals walked home two runs and another scored on a botched double play.
The victory evened the Cardinals' exhibition record at 2-2-2.
Nolan Arenado started the seventh inning with a liner which handcuffed left fielder Jake Meyers for a two-base error. Yadier Molina walked with one out and Dylan Carlson singled to right to tie the score before O’Neill untied it with a drive that got up into the wind.
Wainwright fans five in three innings
Even though he allowed a run in the first on a wind-blown triple by Jose Altuve and a sacrifice fly, Cardinals righthander Adam Wainwright might have been even more impressive Sunday than he was in his first exhibition start this past Tuesday.
Wainwright set down six hitters in order that day. On Sunday, against Houston, he allowed just the one hit and struck out five through three innings and 44 pitches. The 39-year-old mixed a fastball at 90 with a curveball which often looped home at speeds between 70 and 73 mph.
But the Cardinals struck out six times themselves in the first three innings against Kent Emanuel and Ryan Pressly and trailed 1-0.
Bader out with elbow soreness, Mikolas doesn't throw
Cardinals center fielder Harrison Bader, who has been out of the lineup for several days with right forearm soreness, will be out a bit longer, manager Mike Shildt said before the game. But Shildt said Bader, who continues to hit at the complex, could be ready to play by Tuesday and his absence Sunday gives the Cardinals a look in center field at Lane Thomas, who is hitting .500 so far this spring.
“In the regular season, (Bader) would be in there more than likely,” Shildt said. “The imaging doesn’t show any concern whatsoever.
“I wouldn’t even call it a setback. It’s not been an issue when he’s hitting.”
Righthander Miles Mikolas, who has had some shoulder soreness this spring, did not throw a bullpen session as had been thought he would. He may do so in the next couple of days but Mikolas, who had forearm flexor tendon surgery last year, would seem doubtful for the April 1 opener.
All the regulars except Bader were in Sunday’s lineup after an off day, with Tommy Edman as the designated hitter and Matt Carpenter at second base.
The game Sunday marked the second week of games for the Cardinals, who are 1-2-2 and Shildt said he was quite pleased by the work and execution. “We’ve seen a lot of good things translate into the games,” said Shildt. “We’re super-excited about the way things are going and the way everybody’s participating in camp.”