O'Neill drives in three with homer, Dean three with double as Cardinals overcome Astros 8-5

But the Cardinals struck out six times themselves in the first three innings against Kent Emanuel and Ryan Pressly and trailed 1-0.

Bader out with elbow soreness, Mikolas doesn't throw

Cardinals center fielder Harrison Bader, who has been out of the lineup for several days with right forearm soreness, will be out a bit longer, manager Mike Shildt said before the game. But Shildt said Bader, who continues to hit at the complex, could be ready to play by Tuesday and his absence Sunday gives the Cardinals a look in center field at Lane Thomas, who is hitting .500 so far this spring.

“In the regular season, (Bader) would be in there more than likely,” Shildt said. “The imaging doesn’t show any concern whatsoever.

“I wouldn’t even call it a setback. It’s not been an issue when he’s hitting.”

Righthander Miles Mikolas, who has had some shoulder soreness this spring, did not throw a bullpen session as had been thought he would. He may do so in the next couple of days but Mikolas, who had forearm flexor tendon surgery last year, would seem doubtful for the April 1 opener.

All the regulars except Bader were in Sunday’s lineup after an off day, with Tommy Edman as the designated hitter and Matt Carpenter at second base.