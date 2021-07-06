O'Neill gets a grip and returns to pinch-hit

The alarm for O’Neill after being struck by the pitch was high because the injury was not in the spot initially announced be the team. O’Neill was hit on the hand, not the pinky, and the area that took the brunt of the bruising was in the same place he had surgery in 2014. O’Neill said the bruise was to the metacarpal of the ring finger, right about where he had screws placed in to aid healing and later removed. The proximity to that same area was a large reason why he went for several scans and was “very hesitant to get it going again.

“Hand’s a different ballgame than a finger, in general,” he said.

He speaks from immediate experience.

Earlier this season, O’Neill fractured a finger on his left hand while stealing second base and went on the injured list. He returned to wear a protective mitt on his hand on the bases and adjust his grip on the bat to allow for some spacing that did not irritate the healing finger. That injury has mostly healed, he said.

What brought relief on the injury to his right was X-Rays and CT scans taken in Denver over the weekend that revealed swelling and bruising but “no structural damage,” O’Neill said. That put the timing of his return more in his hands — and how much grip they could keep without soreness.