O'Neill gets a grip and returns to pinch-hit

SAN FRANCISCO — For the second time in less than two months, St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Tyler O’Neill found himself in the batting cage Monday testing how tightly, how comfortably he could grip a bat and what level of pain would prohibit production.
“I’m no stranger to playing with a broken hand of any sort,” O’Neill said in the visitors’ dugout at Oracle Park. “That’s for damn sure this year.”
Struck on the right hand Friday by a fastball and more concerned than the team originally indicated, O’Neill needed to experience some improvement Monday, or the Cardinals would need to consider placing him on the 10-day injured list.
With the All-Star break on the horizon, O’Neill would miss the minimum number of games — but all the remaining games on this three-city trip. O’Neill was able to throw more comfortably Monday, swing a bat with far less discomfort than he experienced over the weekend at Coors Field, and pull a hard groundball during a pinch-hit at-bat in the eighth inning. That was the progress the Cardinals needed to see.
Their cleanup hitter could only pinch run, if needed, over the weekend, and the Cardinals did not want to get too far into this week without a reinforcement, if needed.
“We’ve got six games that all matter,” manager Mike Shildt said. “We were able to dodge that the last couple of days but we cannot continue to play with a short bench.”
The alarm for O’Neill after being struck by the pitch was high because the injury was not in the spot initially announced be the team. O’Neill was hit on the hand, not the pinky, and the area that took the brunt of the bruising was in the same place he had surgery in 2014. O’Neill said the bruise was to the metacarpal of the ring finger, right about where he had screws placed in to aid healing and later removed. The proximity to that same area was a large reason why he went for several scans and was “very hesitant to get it going again.
“Hand’s a different ballgame than a finger, in general,” he said.
He speaks from immediate experience.
Earlier this season, O’Neill fractured a finger on his left hand while stealing second base and went on the injured list. He returned to wear a protective mitt on his hand on the bases and adjust his grip on the bat to allow for some spacing that did not irritate the healing finger. That injury has mostly healed, he said.
What brought relief on the injury to his right was X-Rays and CT scans taken in Denver over the weekend that revealed swelling and bruising but “no structural damage,” O’Neill said. That put the timing of his return more in his hands — and how much grip they could keep without soreness.
“It comes down to pain management,” O’Neill said. “I definitely want to be confident that I can hold my equipment properly. Throwing a baseball — definitely need to feel confident doing that out in the field. We’re progressing in the right direction.”
Flaherty throws off mound
Jack Flaherty flew to San Francisco to reunite with the team and, on Monday, took a notable stride toward rejoining the rotation.
The Cardinals’ opening-day starter threw off the mound for the first time since tearing his oblique May 31. He threw 15 pitches at a light intensity, and he explained to the Post-Dispatch that his goal is to maintain arm strength while his torso heals.
“I feel really good,” Flaherty said. “It’s a matter of time right now. Still letting things heal. But I can get out and loss toss and build up and keep the arm strength there. . . . That’s going to be helpful in coming back sooner, as opposed to not being able to throw and keep sharp.”
Flaherty has had increasing comfort throwing long toss, and he had a choice Monday of a long-toss workout or hopping up on the mound.
The Cardinals moved Flaherty to the 60-day injured list recently but that did not alter the timetable for his recovery. He is eligible to return Aug. 1, and the team did not expect him to be game-ready and back from a rehab assignment by then. Flaherty is expected to follow Miles Mikolas (elbow) onto the minor-league rehab circuit later this month, pending their progress in the coming weeks.
The righthander had been doing his rehab in St. Louis while the team was at Coors Field, but multiple factors brought him to San Francisco to be with his teammates. It’s the Cardinals’ last regular-season visit to California, his home state, and he wanted to be with the team as it neared the All-Star break – and continued to struggle in the standings.
“You feel away from the team,” Flaherty said on the field Monday. “I want to come and be with them for the last stretch before the All-Star break. We’ve got a lot of important baseball here. It was more about I wanted to be around the guys and be with them. We’re going through this — we’re going to go through everything together.”