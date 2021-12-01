 Skip to main content
Ooey Gooey Butter Cookies

GooeyButterCookie

This dairylicious cookie melts in your mouth and is the perfect example of how butter makes it better. Add this recipe to your lineup of holiday treats—along with plenty of ice cold milk.

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Yield: 24 cookies

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup salted butter, softened
  • 1 8 oz package cream cheese, softened
  • 1-1/2 cups granulated sugar
  • 1 large egg, room temperature
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 2-1/4 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 cup confectioners sugar
  • 3 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1/2 cup confectioners' sugar, for rolling cookie dough in

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F. 
  2. In a large bowl using a hand-held mixer, beat butter, cream cheese and granulated sugar until blended. 
  3. Add in egg and vanilla. 
  4. Add in flour, baking powder, and 1/2 cup confectioners sugar. With the mixer on low, gradually beat into creamed mixture. 
  5. Using a 2-tablespoon cookie scoop, scoop dough and then roll in confectioners’ sugar. Place approximately 6 dough balls on parchment paper-lined baking sheets.
  6. Bake until they no longer appear wet on top, 8-11 minutes. After about 5 minutes, place on wire racks to cool.
