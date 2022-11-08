Operation Game Thief (OGT) is a telephone hotline information (1-800-392-1111) and monetary reward program which allows citizens to anonymously report illegal hunting, fishing, trapping, and other Missouri Wildlife Code violations.

If the information proves to be valid and leads to a citation or arrest, the reporting party may request a cash reward. OGT is a partnership with the Missouri Department of Conservation, and an independent 4-person Board of Directors that is governed by their established by-Laws.

Operation Game Thief uses a phone hotline, allowing people to report wildlife violations in real-time. As soon as a wildlife violation is witnessed, they can call the hotline 24 hours a day—7 days a week. The hotline goes to a dispatch center where the violations report (OGT report) is created, and the reporting party determines whether they would like to request reward money.

The dispatch center contacts the local agents assigned to the county where the violation occurred. Once the agent receives the report, they will initiate an investigation based on the information in the report. Depending on the accuracy and detail of the information, investigations can be solved within a few hours, but it often takes an extended period to complete a thorough investigation. Accuracy and detail of the OGT report, as well as the results of the investigation contribute to reward money which is distributed.

Since 2010, the OGT Hotline has received more than 6,000 tips resulting in more than 7,900 citations or arrests from OGT reports not requesting rewards and another 1900+ citations from individuals requesting reward consideration for various poaching violations. Of the callers, 525 individuals requested reward consideration, for which more than $97,000 was paid out.

If Wildlife Code violations are witnessed, collect as much information as possible. Date, time, location, license plate, vehicle description, description of the persons involved and the violation that are occurring. Let us be good stewards of our natural resources and protect them for future generations.