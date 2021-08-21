A century ago: Backlash and bloodshed in West Virginia

"You can expect no help from such a goddamn dirty coward," the labor organizer Mother Jones warned. "Unless he gets rid of these goddamn Baldwin-Felts mine guard thugs, there is going to be one hell of a lot of bloodletting in these hills." Later, when the governor persuaded her to urge the miners to avoid bloodshed, the miners condemned her as a "sellout" and "traitor."

The marchers, Heber Blankenhorn of the progressive magazine The Nation reported, were mountaineers "in blue overalls or parts of khaki uniform, carrying rifles as casually as picks or sticks." He said that they had "come to believe that certain persons have been taking the law pretty completely into their own hands. They retaliate in kind."

This presented a challenge to newly inaugurated President Harding, for here, in the characterization of University of Massachusetts, Boston, historian James Green, was the making of "mortal combat on American soil just 200 miles from the nation's capital."

The result was the largest peacetime deployment of American military power since the Pine Ridge massacre, the 1890 Army effort to dislodge the Ghost Dance movement from Lakota Sioux land. It also may have been the greatest challenge to the power of American business and industry in history.