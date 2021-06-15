A different path for women

"Men want sex." Gloria Purvis is quite blunt speaking to a group of about 130 young women from around the United States, Canada and Mexico. This is the GIVEN Catholic Young Women's Leadership Forum, being held at the Catholic University of America. The theme of the forum, and the GIVEN Institute that runs it, is: "Discover the gift that only you can give, because of the gift that you are."

Purvis' message to these young women, all under 30, is that we need a civilization of love, and it is only possible if women know their own beauty. It's a message all women -- and men -- need to realize -- that we must treasure one another and our gifts, and not use one another, as the culture often sets young people up to do.

The GIVEN Institute and the gathering in D.C. this month are a corrective to our jaded, cynical, overly medicated and sexualized society. The natural order is amazing, even when there are imperfections. Gloria Purvis is a woman who revels in her femininity, unique as it is in each woman.