Editor,
If you think that there is no reason for Evangelicals to abandon long held principles to behave like any other political group, then look no further. Just like what they accomplished in Texas. They have successfully got rid of Roe v. Wade. It’s Evangelical Christians 2, poor women 0. Let me hear an “Amen” on that.
Ever since Hillary Clinton ran for President their goal has been to get a Supreme Court that “values the Constitution.” They have achieved that goal. They did it by clinging to and respecting a President whose daily life mocks the very values that Evangelicals say they believe in. They act as if they need Trump to protect them.
Jerry Falwell started them with his “Moral Majority.” His goal was to use Fundamentalist Christians in politics as a Republican crusade. They now form the core of the “New Republican Party.” They have now stolen rights from poor women in Texas. The old concern for those less fortunate has left the church and will never return. The theft by Evangelicals is complete.
Roe was decided in 1973. It gave the same right to an abortion to poor women that rich women always had. If the rich woman needs an abortion she gets it. She scoffs at these foolish laws and she gets what she wants. But now the Christians have the poor women back where they belong. How about a few “Amens” on that. As long as America lets the hypocrites get away with what they are doing, then we are just as guilty as they are.
More abortion laws have been passed in 2021 than any other year in history. But, they are trap laws. Laws that preserve the right to an abortion, while making it nearly impossible for “poor” women to use the law. Again, the rich woman doesn’t pay any attention to them. If she needs to take a plane ride to another state, so what.
The Evangelicals just rewarded Jerry Falwell Jr. with a check for 10 million dollars to leave Liberty University. His wife “Becky” was also on the board that awarded the check and voted for it. But, Becky, who was always the center of attention, said that he deserved it. Can you think about how many poor people that check could have helped? But, it’s comforting to know that Falwell, Becky, and the pool boy have all renewed their relationship, and that Becky is the center of attention again. Let me hear an “Amen.”
Bob Roney,
Belleview