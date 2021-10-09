Editor,

If you think that there is no reason for Evangelicals to abandon long held principles to behave like any other political group, then look no further. Just like what they accomplished in Texas. They have successfully got rid of Roe v. Wade. It’s Evangelical Christians 2, poor women 0. Let me hear an “Amen” on that.

Ever since Hillary Clinton ran for President their goal has been to get a Supreme Court that “values the Constitution.” They have achieved that goal. They did it by clinging to and respecting a President whose daily life mocks the very values that Evangelicals say they believe in. They act as if they need Trump to protect them.

Jerry Falwell started them with his “Moral Majority.” His goal was to use Fundamentalist Christians in politics as a Republican crusade. They now form the core of the “New Republican Party.” They have now stolen rights from poor women in Texas. The old concern for those less fortunate has left the church and will never return. The theft by Evangelicals is complete.