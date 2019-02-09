Whenever I encounter words like "boomer," "Gen Xer" and "millennial" used to explain political behavior, it's normally my practice to quit reading. Cant invariably follows. As anybody old enough to remember the Kennedy assassinations and the Vietnam War understands, so-called "boomers" have been bitterly divided about every significant issue in American politics all their lives.
So no, knowing my birthdate tells you nothing about my politics.
Only that I'm too old to be president.
Not that I'm in danger of being drafted, understand. For that matter, there's never been a time when I wouldn't have regarded a politician's existence as an unmitigated horror. Glad-handing and grinning like an opossum all the time? Giving after-dinner speeches every night? Forever seeking to ingratiate oneself with strangers? Little solitude and no privacy? No thanks.
No matter. I'm definitely over the event horizon. So that's my answer to a question recently posed by the Boston Globe's Robert Weisman: "Question for Democrats: Are some candidates too old?" Illustrated by photos of Sen. Bernie Sanders (77), former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg (76) and former Vice President Joe Biden (76), the article asks if it's "ageist" to think the presidential train has left the station without them.
Supposedly, Weisman writes, "a growing movement of older Americans bristles at the notion that gray hair is a deficit." He quotes Ashton Applewhite, author of "This Chair Rocks: A Manifesto Against Ageism," to the effect that "any call for young blood without evidence that an old person is incompetent or that a young person can do the job better is like saying a black person can't do the job, or a woman can't do the job."
Easy for Applewhite to say; she's only 66.
I'll tell you what's "ageist." Life is ageist. The calendar is ageist. Elsewhere, the Globe cites Eric Schneidewind (73), who recently stepped down as AARP president, to the effect that "(s)aying people are 'too old' is reflective of an outmoded idea."
I do hope that Schneidewind is enjoying his well-earned retirement.
So anyway, here's the deal: My hair's not gray, it's white. I'm one of those shaggy-haired Irish guys like Tip O'Neill or Teddy Kennedy, if you're old enough to remember them. I'm marginally younger than all three putative septuagenarian Democratic candidates. I'm in excellent health -- I've always been lucky that way -- and good physical condition. Never smoked, always stayed in shape. Physiologically younger than my years. All that.
And still too damn old to be president.
Anybody in their mid-70s who tries to tell you they don't feel the transmission slipping as time's winged chariot draws nearer is definitely bluffing. Maybe your judgment's sounder, but your memory's not what it was, solving complex problems is more difficult, and new ideas are harder to absorb.
Maybe I'm not too old to write newspaper columns or even to serve as a Supreme Court justice, like 85-year-old Ruth Bader Ginsburg. (Although I'm guessing she's hanging on out of patriotic duty.) While hardly comparable, both are sit-down jobs well suited for old duffers with their wits about them.
Think of the wise counselor, Mentor, in Homer's "Odyssey." Or of Casey Stengel, managing the New York Mets.
Although, come to think of it, "The Old Perfesser" himself retired at 75.
So should all three presumed over-75 Democratic candidates retire from presidential politics? Actually, there's little point in discussing Bloomberg, who has no constituency outside lower Manhattan and zero chance. According to Edward-Isaac Dovere in the Atlantic, however, Biden and his handlers believe that having Bernie Sanders in the race "might help neutralize the issue of Biden's age."
Well, it says here that the amiable former vice president is definitely kidding himself. By now, Sanders is a cult candidate, overshadowed by younger members of the progressive movement he did much to promote, bless his cantankerous heart. Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Cory Booker and possibly Sherrod Brown all share Bernie's appeal to progressives without his advanced age and grating personality.
Also, few establishment-oriented Democrats -- they're still permitted to vote -- are ready to forgive the personal attacks that helped Trump pillory the 2016 Democratic nominee as "Crooked Hillary."
Meanwhile, Biden remains 76 years of age and pondering the grueling two-year physical and emotional ordeal that is an American presidential campaign, which, assuming all went well, would see him celebrating his 82nd birthday in the White House.
Always assuming the job didn't kill him first.
I had a talk about this with an eminent brain scientist recently, a bit younger than myself and contemplating his own retirement. He mentioned differential rates of physiological aging, the strain of the office, intellectual decline, the prevalence of hidden transient ischemic episodes and a couple of other aspects of aging I've forgotten.
Then he said, "Honestly, I couldn't vote for anybody over 75."
Honestly, nobody should.
Arkansas Times columnist Gene Lyons is a National Magazine Award winner and co-author of "The Hunting of the President" (St. Martin's Press, 2000). You can email Lyons at eugenelyons2@yahoo.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.