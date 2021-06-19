An expensive lesson in staying in one's lane

One of the saddest things that happens when you raise cows is the death of newborn calves. Most often, mama cows are better at birthing and caring for their babies than you are, but things can go wrong. One time around midnight, a frustrated veterinarian told me that if people wanted to keep pet cows, they shouldn't breed them.

She'd been trying for hours to help with a breech birth, but the inexperienced heifer -- who had been in labor for about 12 hours -- kept sitting down. We were all exhausted, especially the poor cow. New to cattle husbandry, I lacked a head gate and squeeze chute to keep her standing. By the time we trucked her to the veterinary clinic in the morning, it was too late. The calf was stillborn, and the mother cow had to be euthanized -- a tough way to learn an obvious lesson.

Get proper equipment, educate yourself and seek competent help at the first sign of trouble. It doesn't have to be a licensed veterinarian, just somebody with the know-how.