And so it begins

But early starts weren't always a waste of time. Early candidates won their nominations six times since 1972, and heavyweight contenders such as Howard H. Baker Jr. of Tennessee, Edward M. Kennedy of Massachusetts and Edmund G. (Jerry) Brown Jr. of California blamed their losses in part on late starts.

One of the disadvantages of this trend is that officeholders neglect their offices while running sustained campaigns; McGovern voted in nine-tenths of roll call votes in 1970, but only half in 1971 and only a fifth in 1972.

"I've always thought that it doesn't matter if Iowa and New Hampshire are first and second if the candidates act as if they are at the front of the pack," says Barbara Trish, a political scientist at Iowa's Grinnell College. "And if the candidates come, the media will too, so that's enough."

And though President Biden may have no love for Iowa -- he came in fifth there in 2008, with less than 1% -- his indifference will not matter. If he runs for re-election, as he suggested he would, there will be no real Iowa contest for Democrats. It's Republicans who will matter.