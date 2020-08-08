As Congress flails, families fail

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"Congress flails as coronavirus ravages the nation and the economy stalls."

That Washington Post headline sums up the national crisis we're now confronting. Extra unemployment benefits of $600 a week have run out for 30 million Americans, and yet Congress and the White House are slowly slogging through negotiations on a new stimulus package and blaming each other for the lack of progress.

They have to do better. Much better.

The main victims of this paralysis are the American families thrown out of work by the pandemic. "Many people are living on the edge with no savings," Michael Klein, an economics professor at Tufts, told USA Today. "Without this money, we'll likely have a huge wave of people not being able to make their rent or mortgage, or not being able to feed their families."