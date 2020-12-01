As Trump's set is struck, his disastrous plot plays out

As I write, it's impossible to guess how this sitcom ends. Boss Trump's comic opera coup attempt has clearly failed, as even Emily Murphy, the hapless head of the General Services Administration, was forced to concede. Once Pennsylvania and Michigan certified that Trump had lost both states, she really had no choice. The formal transition to Joe Biden's presidency has begun.

President Putin will be disappointed. Discrediting democracy is Job 1 for the Russian dictator. Peddling phony claims about voter fraud and election rigging is right out of the Kremlin playbook. It's become unfashionable to say so, but that's the biggest reason Putin invested in Trump to begin with.

After the fact, Trump pretended he'd ordered the GSA to act, a falsehood so transparent that hardly anybody bothered to contradict him. Amid the avalanche of gigantic lies, absurd errors and preposterous conspiracy theories advanced by the White House and its crackpot legal team since the election, it seemed hardly worth contesting.

Nevertheless, Trump vowed to fight on, predicting ultimate victory. He may even believe it. He was probably listening to Rudy Giuliani, even as that stalwart confessed on Fox News that he'd exaggerated when he claimed that "the city of Detroit probably had more voters than it had citizens" -- a hallucination immediately endorsed by his White House client.