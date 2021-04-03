Become a caring community

It's exactly the same with wearing a mask, keeping your distance and getting vaccinated. COVID-19 is a highly insidious and infectious disease. If you don't take personal responsibility for how your behavior affects others, it's the equivalent of driving home after drinking six beers. You could maim or even kill someone else.

The whole question of how we treat each other is, unfortunately, back on the table because scientific experts are warning about an upsurge in infections. CNN reports: "At least 27 states have averaged at least 10% more cases each day this past week compared to the previous week, according to Johns Hopkins University."

This trendline caused Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to tearfully depart from her script and tell a news briefing: "Now is one of those times when I have to share the truth, and I have to hope and trust you will listen ... I'm going to reflect on the recurring feeling I have of impending doom."