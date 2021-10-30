Biden, Brandon and f-word politics

To which anyone who was awake from 2016 to 2020 might ask: "What???"

In case you have forgotten, the level of hostility directed at President Donald Trump -- and the prominence of those attacking the president -- far exceeded anything seen so far in the Biden administration. To illustrate the point, just focus specifically on the phrase "F--- Trump."

In June 2018, actor Robert De Niro appeared at the Tony Awards ceremony in New York. His role was to introduce a performance by Bruce Springsteen, but he started with this: "I'm gonna say one thing. F--- Trump." The audience gave De Niro a standing ovation. As they cheered, De Niro said, "It's no longer down with Trump. It's f--- Trump." Now, this was not some woman standing on a street corner in Scranton, Pennsylvania. It was the most celebrated and honored actor of his generation, appearing before the entertainment elite in a nationally televised event, saying, with great pride, "F--- Trump."

In June 2020, a Los Angeles art gallery organized a "hybrid virtual exhibition and protest where all of the works read 'F--- Trump,'" according to Los Angeles magazine. That article went on to say that, "Also integral to the campaign is the logo, with a middle finger thrust up in the center of the 'u' in Trump."