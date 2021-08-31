Biden is already writing his legacy

An educated guess: Joe Biden is not doing what every first-year president starts doing around Day 200 of his presidency: running for reelection. After the two weeks he has just endured, he is doing the thing presidents don't do until their last months: running for history.

Right now, he is losing that campaign.

Biden, a couple of months short of age 79, can't have decided whether he will seek a second term in 2024; he cannot even remotely imagine the state of his health or the health of the country from this vantage point. But the president has been around politics and presidents -- he served with eight of them (Richard M. Nixon to Barack Obama) and watched one of them with horror (Donald Trump) before assuming the position himself -- enough to know that it is his place in history that is in jeopardy now.