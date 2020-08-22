Biden's appeal to working-class Americans rooted in Irish heritage

I can't think why Boss Trump hasn't adopted it for his own followers.

Anyway, my father didn't know a whole lot of history. He wouldn't have known 18th-century Irish patriot Wolfe Tone from Wolf Blitzer. If he'd ever heard of Michael Collins, William Butler Yeats or James Joyce, he never mentioned it. But he carried all that ethnic memory, all that "Irish Need Not Apply" stuff at his core, an FDR/JFK Democrat in his politics -- for the working stiff all the way.

It's possible that Ronald Reagan seduced him late in life, but I can't be sure. It wasn't anything we talked about. But his fundamental outlook never changed.

And I suspect that for all Biden's personal ambition -- no modest, unassuming person ever runs for the U.S. Senate, much less the presidency -- he carries it, too. That's what Biden means when he tells crowds, as he did last year campaigning for a Democratic congressional candidate in Pittsburgh: "I don't know all of you personally, but I know you ... I know this state. I know this region. I know what it's made up of. I know the values that underpin all of what you believe in -- family, community, again, not leaving anybody behind."