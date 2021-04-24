Biden's sprint to the 100 day mark

Still, Clinton persevered, and though beleaguered by personal scandal, left office with America at peace and in prosperity, and with high approval ratings. His presidency suggests the opening theme may be less important than the coda.

Biden's determination to open with a brisk scherzo -- and, so far, to avoid the kind of fiasco the 43-year-old John F. Kennedy endured with the botched Bay of Pigs episode on Day 85 of his presidency -- may be because he has known tragic loss, and the suddenness with which it sometimes occurs; his wife and 1-year-old daughter perished in an automobile accident just after his election to the Senate in 1972, and his son, Beau Biden, died of brain cancer. He understands the smudge in the human story between life and death. When he pops into Janssen's Market, his favored grocery store in Wilmington, Delaware, he may pause and choose the bright-yellow bananas rather than the green ones.

"Maybe through his Catholic faith or through his tragedies, he has made the shift from 'adulthood' to 'elderhood,'" said Richard Leider, a prolific author on "aging with purpose" who also has worked with AARP. "There isn't much ritual around that shift, but Biden seems to see a larger reason for being beyond his political will or ego. He is answering an existential 'why' question: Why am I doing this?"