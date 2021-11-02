Breaking up is hard to do, eh?

Though there always has been a strain of anti-Americanism across the 49th parallel, Canadians generally have thought warmly of the United States. But in the wake of the Trump years, the high rates of COVID-19 in the United States and the siege of the Capitol, many Canadians now are looking across the border not with admiration but with horror.

The decoupling that these episodes prompted has served to amplify a movement that has been underway for two decades.

"There are reasons for the two countries to be close, but broader forces suggest Canada will go its own way," said Christopher Kirkey, director of the SUNY Plattsburgh Center for the Study of Canada. "After the death of the Soviet Union, Americans felt less of a need for Canada and there was less of a need for Canada to feel tied to the U.S."

More recently, American actions, in Afghanistan and in trade, have alienated Canadians, who believe the United States is too prone to act unilaterally in international affairs, prompting them to wonder, as Jeremy K.B. Kinsman, former Canadian ambassador to Great Britain, the European Union, Italy and Russia, put it, "if the Biden administration's allegedly globalist world view is in effect not just a nicer mask for Trump's 'America First' mantra, which has support in Congress, where globalization is still blamed for the loss of American jobs."