Bringing the Pentagon Papers to the public

Aside to journalism students: I learned some weeks ago about Gravel's valises full of documents and his efforts to get the Pentagon Papers published, and vowed to write about it in this 50th anniversary year. But one thing led to another, and one column topic popped up after another, and it wasn't until last week that I finally was going to get around to calling Gravel, whose telephone number I had acquired in anticipation of working on this very column. Then -- truly as I was playing around in my mind the angle I would take -- I learned that he had died. This column is less rich because of my delay. There is a lesson in here for me in the last years of my career and for you in the first years of yours: Never put off making that phone call.