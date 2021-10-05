Calling on Freddie

But it wasn't only a case of his patients and friends needing him. He needed to help; there was some mysterious corpuscle in Freddie's blood that made him do it. It was the Freddie way. He couldn't help himself.

"I want to be remembered for helping people," he said in one of those last calls.

I'm not alone on the receiving end of that help, or on the telephone receiver when bones cracked or muscles ached or arthritis crept. All his patients -- names easily recognized in Pittsburgh, names hardly known -- will tell you that. All had Freddie on speed dial, knowing that when he was on the line, his answer would be high-speed. He was, to be sure, nearly incomprehensible in two languages -- his wife will swiftly affirm that, for his tongue moved at Mach One speed -- but he spoke the language of care and friendship and, in fact, love, a word he used in one of our last calls.

"I want to thank everybody," he said. "I love you."

Freddie meant that "you" in second-person plural.

That conversation occurred after Freddie did something theretofore not in the Fu portfolio. He gave up.

He was felled by a melanoma in his nose and then by bleeding in his kidney, and after a while the transfusions were doing no good. He ordered them stopped.