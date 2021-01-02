Can we 'lower the temperature'? We'll find out soon

During his own 46-year career in politics, Biden has himself always been a man of the center: a hand-shaker, a back-patter and a schmoozer. Precisely the characteristics the nation needs this darkest of Januaries -- not necessarily Mr. Excitement, but a guy who wants to be liked. A guy who understands and wants to be understood. A man who wants to get things done.

Facing the catastrophic mess Trump has left behind, specifically the COVID-19 pandemic and consequent economic woes, Biden sees the opportunity -- and the necessity -- of bringing people together.

Talking with sympathetic columnists, Biden recently spoke of what he called "a new sense of urgency ... on the part of the public at large." He specifically pointed to the bipartisan coalition of senators who met to hammer out a compromise $900 billion COVID relief bill.

They included Democrats Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Mark Warner of Virginia, Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire, Chris Coons of Delaware, Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire and Dick Durbin of Illinois; Republicans Susan Collins of Maine, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah, and Rob Portman of Ohio; and Independent Angus King of Maine.