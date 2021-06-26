Celebrating with the neighbors

This is my favorite time of the year. Friday is Canada Day, and the following Monday is the Fourth of July. I'm a dual citizen. Join me for a few moments as I mark both.

Because -- with a Montreal mother and a Massachusetts father -- my feet always have been planted in both countries.

I write this column for an American audience, and I write a separate one, in The Globe and Mail, for a Canadian audience. I root for the Pittsburgh Penguins and for the Montreal Canadiens. I have positions at Carnegie Mellon University in the United States and McGill University in Canada. Sitting Bull once said the meat of the buffalo tastes the same on both sides of the border. This will raise objections from both Quebec and Vermont, but I believe that Grade A Dark Robust maple syrup tastes the same on both sides of the border.

So in celebration and appreciation, let's hop across a border that was closed by the COVID threat. Here are things to salute on both sides:

Canada: Montreal rotisserie chicken, in its purest and most delicious form at Chalet BBQ, founded during World War II and served in ancient wooden booths with loads of French-fried potatoes and a mysterious dipping sauce that probably was formed by the big bang or, if you are of a religious turn of mind, in the first six days of creation.