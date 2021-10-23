Christopher Steele speaks

So again, Steele will not admit anything. When asked if he believes the "pee tape" really exists, Steele said, "I think it probably does, but I wouldn't put 100% certainty on it." He even has an explanation for why, after all that has happened, the Russians have not released the tape. "It hasn't needed to be released," Steele said, "because I think the Russians felt they got pretty good value out of Donald Trump when he was president of the U.S."

All of which brought Steele back to what he does best: speculate. The tape might exist. The source might be afraid. Cohen might be scared, too. It might all be true! Just because the highest levels of U.S. intelligence and law enforcement spent enormous resources looking for proof -- anything -- of Steele's allegations and were unable to support them, they still might be true, right?

The big question is, why is Steele still pushing the dossier? First, it's difficult for someone to admit that the accomplishment for which he is best known was a fraud. But second, it's because Steele is still in the anti-Trump business, and Trump is still in politics. So business could pick up in the coming months and years. If so, Steele will be ready. "The problems we identified back in 2016 haven't gone away and arguably have actually got worse," Steele said. "And I thought it was important to come and set the record straight."