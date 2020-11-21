2020 is Democrats' and Republicans' bluebird moment

And yet, though the Trump ascendancy seems a dizzying departure from the past, consider how University of Missouri historian Jay Sexton, in his 2018 book "A Nation Forged by Crisis," characterized the New Deal: as "a nationalist turn toward protectionism, immigration restriction and unilateralism."

When the dust settles, as it may after the white tornado of Trump vituperation dissipates, historians and experts may come to agree that the Trump approach to foreign policy -- while contemptuous of international organizations and of customary diplomatic comportment -- may not be such a major departure from the direction of 21st-century foreign policy after all.

"If you look at the Obama and Trump records, there is a remarkable consistency, including establishing a lighter footprint for the U.S. around the globe and the effort to have NATO partners spend more on mutual defense," said Kiron K. Skinner, director of Carnegie Mellon University's Center for International Relations and Politics and a former State Department director of policy planning in the Trump administration. "Trump did it in a more public way, but they agree that this has to happen."

Moreover, the New Deal, like the Trump movement, recognized and empowered those who had been ignored and possessed little power.