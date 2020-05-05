50 years ago, America heard the drumming in Ohio

But like everything else in that fraught period, it was more complicated than that.

"It has always struck me that Kent State is a public institution with mostly working-class students," said Eric Foner, the distinguished Columbia University historian who was scheduled to speak at this week's commemoration, now canceled because of the coronavirus threat. "The fact that the National Guard had to be deployed there shows how the youth rebellion of the '60s had spread far beyond the 'elite' places with which it is often associated."

The antagonisms that took their form in the Kent State episode had been boiling for years, reaching back into the Lyndon Johnson years. But the Nixon administration repeatedly belittled antiwar protesters, who in turn accused the president of being a war criminal. Four days before the shooting, Nixon spoke at the Pentagon, where he sought a briefing on the incursion into Cambodia, and said:

"You see these bums, you know, blowing up the campuses. Listen, the boys that are on the college campuses today are the luckiest people in the world, going to the greatest universities, and here they are burning up the books, storming around about this issue. You name it. Get rid of the war there will be another one."