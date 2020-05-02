A beam of light

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I've been teaching at George Washington University for almost 30 years, and conducting classes online for the last six weeks or so. And while the sample size is still quite small, I think it's possible to reach several tentative data-driven conclusions.

First of all, online learning works pretty well -- better than many of us, including me, anticipated. My students have really Zoomed up, enthusiastically participating in class discussions (while sometimes including their pets!) and producing high-quality written work that's (mostly) come in on time.

But online learning does not work for everyone in the same way. Students from disadvantaged backgrounds might lack good internet connections or comfortable private spaces. I had one student join a class from a darkened closet, the only quiet spot she could find in a crowded apartment.

These students are often subject to heightened stress and anxiety. That young woman in the closet had an uncle suffering from COVID-19. Another had to "play nurse" to an afflicted stepfather. A third had to watch the burial of a relative from a car parked near the gravesite. Both of her parents, immigrants from Haiti, are out of work.