It was really cold here at the Capitol this past week. In fact it may have set records here in Jefferson City. I overheard another legislator say it was so cold that he had to purchase a cooler so he could keep his soda warm! I also overheard the man at the front desk of the hotel where I am staying say it was so cold that he heard a knock at the front door and it was a snowman wanting to come in to get warm!
The pace at the State Capitol has definitely picked up. Bills are being heard in their respective Committees, hallways are busy with individuals and groups of various organizations promoting their businesses or agendas to their Representatives. House Bills have been voted out of committees and are now being debated on the House Floor.
Members of the House and Senate gathered in the House Chamber this week to get an update on the state of Missouri’s judicial branch. Lawmakers listened to the annual State of the Judiciary Address that was delivered by Missouri Supreme Court Chief Justice Zel Fischer.
House members gave overwhelming approval this week to legislation meant to protect underage victims of sex trafficking from prosecution. Lawmakers endorsed the change to ensure young people who are forced into prostitution aren’t further traumatized by facing criminal charges.
This week, Representative Mike Henderson and I had the opportunity to meet with Silver Haired Legislators from Farmington, John and Mary Kramer who were here at the Capitol to state their legislative priorities. I enjoyed visiting with Vicki Weible, St. Francois County Circuit Clerk. Also, I had the pleasure of talking with Beth Duerreman and Geoffrey Tibbs with the Republic Monitor of Perryville.
If you have any questions regarding any state matters or legislation, please don’t hesitate to contact me via by email or phone.
It is an honor to serve as your State Representative.
