A new challenge for tough times

"Dude, I want you to punch Donald Trump in the face."

During Amy Coney Barrett's hearing, New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker quoted a man who approached him at a town hall.

"Dude, that's a felony," is how Booker described his response.

Good for him, fighting against our crazed political culture of anger, contempt and violence. I don't agree with Cory Booker on a lot of things, but I agree, as he went on to say, that we need "a revival of civic grace." He said: "Somewhere along the line, there's going to be a moment. It's coming. I think it's long past that there has to be acts of heroism when it comes to extending grace."

Now, that was his pitch to Republicans to hold off on a vote on Amy Coney Barrett. Largely because I think Barrett may be the best thing that has happened to American politics in a long time, I disagree. Washington needs her. America needs her.

Booker's comments were an unexpected turn in the hearings, which were dehumanizing, as they tend to be.

Last year, Arthur Brooks diagnosed what's ailing American politics in his book "Love Your Enemies: How Decent People Can Save America from the Culture of Contempt."