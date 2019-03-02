What a busy week we have had here in Jefferson City this week.
To top it off, ole Mother Nature hit again this morning with sleet and ice. It took me twice as long to get to the Capitol this morning as both lanes of traffic were at a standstill. I’m currently waiting for a road update from back home before I head south for the weekend. I don’t know about you all, but I for one, am ready for spring!
I stand for the born and the unborn. This week, I am very proud to say, House members passed what supporters are calling the strongest piece of pro-life legislation in the nation.
The bill would prohibit physicians from performing an abortion after a fetal heartbeat or brain function is detected, which is typically around 6-8 weeks gestational age. Because similar provisions have been struck down in other states, the bill contains additional clauses to protect the lives of the unborn. Should the fetal heartbeat requirement not stand, Missouri law would prohibit all abortions past 14 weeks gestational age. If that provision doesn’t stand, the bill would implement a “Pain-Capable” standard that would prohibit abortions past 18 weeks gestational age.
The legislation also states it is the intent of the state of Missouri to prohibit all abortions in the state under any circumstances. The comprehensive ban on abortion would go into effect if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, or if changes are made at the federal level to empower states to further regulate abortion. The only exception to the abortion ban would be in the case of a medical emergency.
Missouri is not like states such as New York and Virginia, which have loosened restrictions on late-term abortions. We’re not for late-term abortions. We’re not for unrestricted abortions. I think here in Missouri we know that life is precious. We know that we want to give women, men, and young people the choice; the choice to live.
The legislation also changes the parental notification requirement in Missouri to require a minor trying to obtain an abortion to have the consent of both parents, with some exceptions. The legislation also prohibits selective abortions due to sex, race, or an adverse diagnosis in utero. Furthermore, it requires that any referral for an abortion from a provider out-of-state be accompanied by all Missouri informed consent materials. This is the strongest; most comprehensive pro-life bill in the nation that we truly believe is going to withstand judicial scrutiny. The bill now moves to the Senate for discussion.
As always, please do not hesitate to reach out with any questions, concerns, or suggestions you might have. As your Representative I am here to assist you however I can. I can be reached by email at Chris.Dinkins@house.mo.gov or by phone at 573-751-2112.
