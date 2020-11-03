A step back from the brink

I am confident that most people don't realize what's going on here. I'm sure when they cast a vote for Joe Biden because he doesn't seem like the bully Trump is, they have no idea this is what they are voting for -- a continuing narrowing of freedom. But vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris thinks membership in the Knights of Columbus makes a man unqualified to be a judge. Just days before the election, the founder of that fraternal order is being beautified -- a big step on the road to becoming a canonized saint.

And maybe we could consider that, after Election Day, just because we have differences of opinion doesn't mean that we have to exile each other from polite society. I don't want to be canceled, and I doubt you do either. So, let's get back to debates, discussions and striving to find some kind of common ground.

Whatever your opinion of abortion, here's something we can come together on: There are children living in the city of Philadelphia and all around the country who need homes. Let's get them safe and secure in loving families. One of the common experiences of this traumatic year has been the violence that COVID-19 did to the routines that helped us get through days and move forward. How much worse was it for a child without a permanent family?