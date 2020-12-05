A strength, not a weakness

A great many issues are competing for President-elect Biden's attention, and the combination of a surging pandemic and a struggling economy must be at the top of his priority list. But right behind those pressing problems should be an overhaul of the U.S. immigration system.

Of all the mean-spirited and wrongheaded policies pursued by the Trump administration, the deliberate destruction of America's traditional role as a haven for immigrants has been one of the worst. It cannot be said loudly or often enough: Trump is flat-out wrong. His policy is based on fiction, not fact; delusion, not data.

Immigrants have always been an enormous blessing for this country, a major source of economic energy and cultural vitality, and today they are more valuable than ever.

Industrialized countries are facing two huge demographic threats: aging seniors living longer, and younger families bearing fewer children. These twin trends are crippling countries like Japan and Italy, which can no longer afford their expensive social welfare systems. Here in the U.S., we are bolstered by youthful, hardworking, tax-paying immigrants helping to alleviate that budget shortfall.