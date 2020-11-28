A triumph for democracy

President Trump has it exactly, eternally wrong. This year's election was not a fraud or a failure. It was a glorious triumph for American democracy, and this week we should all be thanking the heroes who helped make that victory possible.

Yes, I know the argument: It shouldn't be necessary to praise people for doing their duty and upholding democratic values. But this year, when Trump and his toadies have tried relentlessly to undermine the integrity of our political system, it's important to recognize and reinforce those who refuse to crumble under his pressure.

It's particularly worthwhile to single out Republicans -- judges, election officials, government appointees and even a handful of elected officeholders -- who put principle above party, facts over fantasy, and the truth ahead of the temper tantrums that continue to erupt daily in the White House.

Take just one hero: Brad Raffensperger, Georgia's secretary of state. A self-described "conservative Christian Republican," he defied enormous pressure to alter an outcome that saw Joe Biden win his state by 12,000 votes. Raffensperger had this to say about Trump on CNN: "I wish he would have won, and especially in Georgia. I certainly cast my vote for him, but the results are what the results are."