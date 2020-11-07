A Trump good deed receives its punishment

And assume for a moment that Hijazi's description of the White House meeting is entirely accurate, and freeing her was, in fact, a big ego trip for Trump. So what? Did she prefer to be in an Egyptian prison under President Obama to being free under President Trump? Really?

In another tweet, Hijazi wrote, "I felt torn after the meeting, worried about not being a loyal person, as Trump demands loyalty as a means of maintaining control. But the government should not help citizens to make them loyal; it should do help because it is the right thing to do. #VoteBidenHarrisToSaveAmerica."

Did Trump really demand Hijazi's loyalty? Did he demand that she vote for him? That she provide an affidavit declaring that loyalty? Or did he want something much simpler -- gratitude? On Twitter, many people read Hijazi's words and asked why she didn't appreciate what President Trump had done. Put aside all the other noise around her case. She was in prison. One president ignored her. Another president freed her. Who wouldn't be deeply grateful for that? Instead, Hijazi questioned Trump's motives. He should have done it because it was "the right thing to do," as she defined it.

None of that means Hijazi can't support Joe Biden. Of course she can. But why take a public shot at the man who freed her?