All roads lead home

I’m glad I live on a ROAD. My address says so. It is not paved; you know a car is traveling past by the cloud that floats above it. And although dust covers the surfaces of my living room like shadows, I have learned to appreciate my gravel road.

Late at night, the rumble of tires against crunching rock lets you know neighbors are coming and going just beyond your life. Hands wrestle steering wheels that take them home or away; you are privy to the activity without knowing who or what. You don’t need to know. It’s just comforting to hear the sound.

Living on a road is practical and down home. Your address is plain. The directions to your house start and end with the same description. Road to road.

Other addresses boast more pretentious names. And they all evoke impressions of their occupants.

To live on a PATH evokes an image of small, well-tended cottages. Spongy green grass and hummingbird feeders.

People living on a path perambulate with measured dignity and wear jaunty hats to shade delicate skin. Sidewalk cracks do not sprout weeds at a path address. The screen doors of the houses neither creak nor slam.

Living on a CIRCLE would be claustrophobic for me; I enjoy my solitude too much to share a slab of pavement that runs predictably from driveway to driveway, beginning and ending with a tired monotony.

The cars that stop at my neighbors’ houses would eventually pass mine. No secrets could be kept when living at a circle address, and tires must surely wear along the edges after years of round and round comings-home.

AVENUE. My country sensibilities can’t imagine such an address. Avenues are for attorneys’ offices and upscale department stores. The pavement that leads to an avenue address would be multiple-laned and tattooed with white and yellow paint.

No one would just happen upon your home — a Sunday drive would not land a car at an avenue address unless the driver was clutching a scrap of paper with the numbers scribbled on it.

Most people live on a STREET. Street addresses are as American as stop signs. They evoke picturesque grids of sidewalks and elm trees. Tricycles and two-car garages.

Subdivisions are full of streets; they dissect the yards like a grassy checkerboard. Always paved and often in need of repair, street addresses outline houses whose families are always on the go. Church services. Back-to-School shopping. Dentist appointments.

Parents who live on a street use their porch lights to wait for teens on dates and to welcome holiday visitors. They give out candy on Halloween.

Lemonade stands are always on street addresses.

If I ever move, I would like to live on a “drive.” I’d like my address to express a certain kind of purpose. There should be a conscious effort to reach my home — the word “drive” in my address would give it a faraway feel.

Pack a lunch. Visit the bathroom. You will be traveling to visit me at my drive address. “Are we there yet?” will whine from the back seat. And when you reach my front door, your children will pile out of the ticking car as if having been rescued from days at sea.

But, for now, I’m happy with my ROAD address. I feel at home enough to go barefoot, accessible enough for visitors who know my rural address, and as wealthy as a land baroness when sitting on my creaking, dusty, porch swing a lawn away.

Robin Garrison Leach is a freelance writer and columnist from Quincy, Illinois."Robin Writes" is published in numerous Missouri and Illinois newspapers. Contact her at robinwrites@yahoo.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0