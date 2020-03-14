Alone, together

Now it is a necessity, but the withdrawal from the public sphere that the coronavirus has triggered could bring on social diseases such as isolation, loneliness and depression. And Putnam, the prophet of bowling protocol, is deeply worried. Long before the virus began to spread in China, he prepared a forthcoming book arguing that the United States in the last half-century had moved from a "we" society to an "I" society.

"An 'I' society is actually less able to deal even in the short run with a crisis like coronavirus because dealing with a threat like this requires lots of people to make personal sacrifices for the sake of others," Putnam said. "Americans today, as opposed to Americans 50 or 60 years ago, are less willing to pay a personal price for the benefit of someone else."

Perhaps in isolation, Americans might retreat to the pastime of reading while we await the work of a modern-day version of Edward Jenner, who in 1796 developed the vaccination that halted smallpox. We might pick up Geraldine Brooks' "Year of Wonders," the story of the village of Eyam, where to prevent the plague of 1665-66 from spreading beyond their tiny Derbyshire community of less than a thousand, the population voluntarily went into quarantine. Scores died -- perhaps three-quarters of them, perhaps half, there is no reliable figure -- but the virus was contained.