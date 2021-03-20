America's grief counselor

Andy Card, Bush's chief of staff, told Politico: "It's always important for the president to demonstrate he is emotionally connected to America and its problems, and it is critically important for the president to discuss what is happening and show great concerns for victims and community."

To understand fully how poorly Trump performed the consoler-in-chief role, just try to imagine him talking to 8-year-old Layla Salas with anything like Biden's sensitivity. It's totally impossible. For that matter, one cannot imagine Trump delivering the speech Biden did to mark a year of suffering from COVID-19.

"While it was different for everyone, we all lost something -- a collective suffering, a collective sacrifice, a year filled with the loss of life and the loss of living for all of us," Biden said. "But in the loss, we saw how much there was to gain in appreciation, respect and gratitude. Finding light in the darkness is a very American thing to do."

Trump couldn't console "all of us" because he thinks only about himself. He's a man totally lacking in empathy for others. And having that capacity for connection is entirely a personal -- not a political or partisan -- question.