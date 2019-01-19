I would like to take this time to introduce myself to you and to thank you for giving me this extraordinary opportunity to serve as your State Representative for the 116th District. It is a great honor to be one of 163 people having the privilege of representing our six million Missouri citizens. I look forward to bringing the values and common sense of the citizens of District 116 to Jefferson City and to stand up for the issues that I ran on.
My wife, Denise, and I live in Farmington. We have three children, 10 grandchildren and 1 great grandson. I am looking forward to this new chapter of my life. My office at the State Capitol will be open to you should you need assistance with any state matters or legislative questions or concerns.
I have been asked to serve on three House Committees. The newly created committee on Aging, which I am pretty sure they thought I would be a perfect fit! The other two committees are Health and Mental Health Care and the Insurance Committee.
As I begin serving the citizens of the 116th District I am continually reminded of the big shoes I have to fill. Kevin Engler served us admirably and will be missed in Jefferson City. Because of his sixteen years of service in the Missouri House and Senate he was THE go to person when other representatives and senators had questions. I thank him for his service and will do my very best to continue serving you.
I will be sending out a weekly Capitol Report, keeping you informed of what is happening here at the Missouri State Capitol.
