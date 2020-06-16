Arkansas senator's (unconstitutional) rush to military occupation

Iraq War veteran Cotton, however, appears to get a thrill out of envisioning combat soldiers like him beating up civilians. Following up on Twitter, he called for "No quarter for insurrectionists, anarchists, rioters, and looters." Or as Trump himself has put it, "When the looting starts, the shooting starts."

In military parlance, "no quarter" means killing. On Twitter, fellow Iraq War veteran David French cites the U.S. Army's "Commander's Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare," to the effect that such orders constitute a war crime.

Cotton may have used the phrase purely for its political shock value. Also, however, maybe not. Times staffers also objected to his assertion that "cadres of left-wing radicals like antifa [were] infiltrating protest marches ... for their own anarchic purposes." The newspaper's own reporting, citing FBI and police sources, says there's no evidence of that.

Indeed, I have my doubts about the dread antifa, in the sense of its being an organization that actually exists. Who are its leaders? Where do they meet? "Antifa isn't even real," one Minneapolis law student told a reporter, adding that anarchists aren't much of a threat, either: "As an actual person who identifies with the political label of anarchist, the only thing anarchists do is have meetings where they argue for five hours and get nothing done."