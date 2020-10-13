As Maine goes, so goes electoral college reform. Maybe

FAYETTE, Maine -- The other night, the moon rose over the lake, creating a stream of light that illuminated the passage of two loons. The tiny library at the bend of the road is open only on Wednesdays and Thursdays. The nearby orchard is selling a McIntosh blend of apple cider, as cool and crisp as the mornings here. There's hardly a soul along Echo Lake Road.

Here in these pine groves and birches -- in this most peculiar political battleground, with combat across the second-most-rural congressional district in the country, 14 times the size of former Vice President Joe Biden's home state of Delaware -- some of the most unusual civic combat in the country is being waged.

It's all over a single electoral vote in the November election.

But it is more than that. It is also a testing ground for any overhaul of the Electoral College that might be contemplated after the 2020 election.

At least that is how this situation -- the awarding of single electoral votes to the winner of each of Maine's two congressional districts, along with two to the winner of the state's popular votes -- started out: as a reform movement that this state, with its independent streak (and its history of governors and, now, a senator, who declared themselves Independents) undertook as a first step 48 years ago.