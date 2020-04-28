As virus rages, leaders keep dodging blame

Recently Pelosi appeared on "Fox News Sunday," and host Chris Wallace asked her, "If the president underplayed the threat in the early days, Speaker Pelosi, didn't you as well?"

It was the perfect opportunity for Pelosi to admit that she had misjudged the hazard and to draw a contrast with the president's refusal to concede error. But instead, Pelosi not only refused to acknowledge any mistake, she actually claimed that her encouragement of crowds during the pandemic was an actual virtue.

"No," she told Wallace. "What we're trying to do is to end the discrimination, the stigma, that was going out against the Asian-American community. In fact, if you will look, the record will show that our Chinatown has been a model of containing and preventing the virus. So I'm confident in our folks there and thought it was necessary to offset some of the things that the president and others were saying about Asian-Americans and making them a target, a target of violence across the country -- hate crimes."

"But forgive me," Wallace followed up, "don't you think that you, when you're out walking ... and saying that there's no threat, it's perfectly safe here -- weren't you also adding to this perception that there wasn't such a threat generally?"