Does winter weather make you want to snuggle up and stay indoors? If so you might want to rethink your decision. It is in the winter that getting active is even more important, and not just for your fitness.
When the temps drop you might want to think about raising your level of movement. In the winter its harder to get the sun exposure we need so getting outdoors and moving is the best way to get the “sunshine vitamin” (Vitamin D) This vitamin is limited in foods and is best created from the sun to our bodies. Why do you need it? For strong bones, to grow, to absorb calcium and to keep your immune system strong. If that’s not enough, research has also found that this handy vitamin can even help prevent high blood pressure, diabetes and cancer.
Why not get warm with a workout? Staying warm is another way to save electricity and an expanding waistline by heating your body up naturally with a workout. The rise in your body temperature has a soothing, calming effect on your body, not unlike a long soak in a warm bath or lying in front of the heater.
Why move more in the winter? Because exercise strengthens your immune system so it can fight off bacterial and viral infections. This becomes particularly important in winter when colds and flu rear their ugly heads. When you exercise and get your blood pumping, immune cells circulate through your body more quickly helping them seek and destroy infections. But this boost only lasts for a few hours, so exercise needs to be regular for long-term effects. Flooding your body with fruits and veggies is a great defense too. This also helps in recovery process from the movement you do. Fuel your body for today and the future.
A daily workout will take care of the “winter blues” Working out releases feel-good, de-stress brain chemicals, gives you a break from the daily grind and helps ease depression. You can actually cheer yourself up just by moving and getting some outdoor air with it.
If you are doubting this information then put it to the test…move for at least 10 minutes and let the body do its thing… the brain releases “feel-good” chemicals serotonin and dopamine, which can help to reduce anxiety and depression while boosting well-being.
How do you think of winter? Most people think up images of red wine, cheese, hot chocolate, warm soups and a crackling fire. No wonder it’s known as the ‘winter weight gain’. It can be harder to resist unhealthy temptation in the cold and the only way to make up for that is to increase the amount of exercise you’re doing. Move more than you eat this winter.
Remember this is just information and if information could change people then everyone would be skinny, rich, and happy. What you do with this information is what really counts.
Here’s to your health
Rhonda Hubbard
