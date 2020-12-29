Away in a Manger

The little Lord Jesus opened His brand-new eyes and looked around the stable. He was full of all wisdom and knowledge, even though His infant lips could form only baby sounds.

He smiled up at His mother; she had given him an earthly birth—one of pain and exquisite sacrifice. Her face was the first glimpse of hope He saw in the world.

Baby Jesus heard cattle shuffling their clumsy hooves and smelled the scent of their presence. It made Him feel a part of all living things. His nose tickled from the hay and dust; He rubbed his face against His mother’s innocent young skin as she held Him. This was life. He blinked and sighed a baby’s sigh.

Something caught His attention in the rafters overhead. Through feather-soft lashes, He saw a shadow. Nothing solid — just light and dark; shapes forming in empty air.

The wood of the stable roof came together in a kind of apex. A summit: where two parts meet to become one.

Like a plan whose idea begins small and quiet, and grows. Plank by plank. Nail by nail. And then, at last, the single parts meet in the peak of their purpose…and it is finished.