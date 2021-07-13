“Paper or Plastic?” The bagger at the grocery store stared through me and waited for an answer. I was flustered; hadn’t I made enough choices already? The conveyor belt chugged and groaned as it Jetson-ed my purchases along. I wanted to throw them in a paper bag, lug them to the car, toss the bag in the trunk, and haul them home.
I glared at him and spat out, “PAPER!” He bowed his head, grabbed my Spam, and tucked it into the corner of a brown bag.
I loved my paper bags. They were familiar. Sturdy. I had a pile of them at home, all neatly flattened and folded and ready for re-use.
Why would I want to give them up in exchange for a flimsy, see-through, unstructured plastic sack?
That was 1972. The years cha-chinged by, one grocery shopping day after another. Every time “Paper or plastic?” was asked, I flinched and sagged under the pressure.
All around me, families were toting plastic sacks full of food. They weren’t cradling them from the bottom, the way a paper bag is carried. They were lacing them onto their forearms like noisy, swaying bracelets. It looked kinda handy. Almost pleasant.
By the early 90s, nobody was asking which type of bags I’d prefer. It was plastic. I gave in, and as my stash of paper sacks dwindled at home, I began crushing the plastic ones into drawers and between cabinets. In no time, I had enough bags to last the rest of my life.
Looking back, I wonder why I resisted for so long. I’ve come to realize the wonder and value of the plastic bags I bring home. There are a million and one secondhand uses for every blessed one.
Walmart’s opaque gray bags share menial household jobs with the blue Shop ‘n Save ones. Bathroom trash. Car cleanouts. Last-minute rain hats. These are the bags of the working class. The “I’m proud to be American and spend my American dollars frugally” bags.
Other bags are much too hoity-toity to be wasted on household grunt work. I save Dillard's/ Famous-Barr/ Macy’s bags to transport my dry cleaning (“I have fancy, dry-cleanable clothing and I simply MUST drop them off”).
Bags from “Deabugs” — that’s Dierbergs as Thurston Howell III would say it — haul my lunch to work. Gourmet appearances wafts from my baloney sandwich when I chomp into it.
Plastic bags from any mall shop that caters to the young and parentally-funded are great to take to the pool. If you carry your TV Guide Crossword Puzzle book and your reading glasses into one of these trendy bags, the lemming-logo will deflect attention from the bulgy, hidden panels in your Sears “Firm Support...Made Lovely” swimsuit. Your every sweaty pore will trickle consumer coolness.
There is only one rule for plastic bag re-use...and it’s a biggie.
When making a return to a plastic-bag-with-a-logo-store, always use one of their bags to carry it in. If you don’t have your receipt, the properly monikered bag will help remove any doubts as to your refund eligibility: (“Why, she must have bought it here, it’s still in the bag we gave her”).
If you don’t believe me, sling a Dollar Tree bag atop the counter at Penney's and try to return a ceramic doodad you bought there. They’ll be eyeing you through chained bifocals and checking it over for a Penney’s label faster than you can say “Made in Taiwan.”
Maybe I’m putting too much thought into my plastic bags. If I am, it’s okay... you can bet they’ll hold up.
They can handle all kinds of messy stuff. Even obsessive/compulsive brains waves.
Robin Garrison Leach is a freelance writer and columnist from Quincy, Illinois."Robin Writes" is published in numerous Missouri and Illinois newspapers. Contact her at robingarrisonleach@gmail.com.