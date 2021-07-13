“Paper or Plastic?” The bagger at the grocery store stared through me and waited for an answer. I was flustered; hadn’t I made enough choices already? The conveyor belt chugged and groaned as it Jetson-ed my purchases along. I wanted to throw them in a paper bag, lug them to the car, toss the bag in the trunk, and haul them home.

I glared at him and spat out, “PAPER!” He bowed his head, grabbed my Spam, and tucked it into the corner of a brown bag.

I loved my paper bags. They were familiar. Sturdy. I had a pile of them at home, all neatly flattened and folded and ready for re-use.

Why would I want to give them up in exchange for a flimsy, see-through, unstructured plastic sack?

That was 1972. The years cha-chinged by, one grocery shopping day after another. Every time “Paper or plastic?” was asked, I flinched and sagged under the pressure.

All around me, families were toting plastic sacks full of food. They weren’t cradling them from the bottom, the way a paper bag is carried. They were lacing them onto their forearms like noisy, swaying bracelets. It looked kinda handy. Almost pleasant.