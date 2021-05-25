Barefoot weather

With each injury, we limped inside; Mom speckled our scraped skin with stinging Merthiolate and peppered our ears with warnings. But we also knew, as sure as we knew anything, that by the end of the summer the bottoms of our feet would rival the strength and endurance of any shoe sole.

We would be able to run on rocks, climb jutty hills, and tromp through jungles of weeds without a flinch.

We gave our bare feet a chance to touch all the textures of outside: feathery blades of brilliant grass, sticky globs of highway tar, powdery clods of dried-up mud puddles.

Bees raided the clover we walked through and ants scurried for their lives as we passed.

Nothing felt better than to tunnel into cool mud with defiant toes, pushing deeply into the murky brown and hitting the solid underneath and scraping hieroglyphics across slimy slicks of dirt with digits never intended for penmanship.

The mud dried on our feet all crumbly and warm; homegrown socks we wore with pride as we ran for our bikes or the tire swing.

When it was time to come in for the night, we knew what Mom would say: “Don’t you DARE come in this house with those filthy feet! Only animals run around barefoot!”