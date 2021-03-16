Beautiful March

I brought flowers to Mom this week. Springtime stems of forsythia, dogwood and lilac. It’s too early for the real thing — but silk is fine.

March was Mom’s favorite month, and on the first mild day of the month she would say the same thing: “It is going to be beautiful soon!” Her eyes would meet mine with sunbeams of serenity. I smiled each year and basked in the warmth of her excitement.

It was a long drive to Mom’s place. The day blew across my windshield in frigid bursts, warmed here and there by late winter sunshine. Bits of dry, dead leaves that had forgotten to turn to dust swirled along the edges of the blacktop road. Gray tree trunks. Dull patches of old grass whose color had been stripped away by months of cold snow and pelting rain.

But it is March — the month that promises more than it can ever deliver. And although it seems impossible now, I know that within weeks these barren fields leading to Mom will begin to sprout new life: push away the sad colors and burst into smiles of spring.

Finally there. Wind tickled my neck as I pulled on my tired winter coat and walked around to the passenger’s seat to collect the bouquet. Gravel crunched under my feet like cricket chirps.