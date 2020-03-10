Bernie is still Trump's nightmare

On war, Sanders is certainly consistent. Good war, bad war, necessary war, stupid war -- he's against 'em all!

As he recently tweeted about Trump's assassination of Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, raising the prospect of war with Iran: "I was right about Vietnam. I was right about Iraq. I will do everything in my power to prevent a war with Iran. I apologize to no one."

At this moment in time, 20 years into a war without end in Afghanistan -- unless Trump really does end it in the fourth year of his presidency -- with foreign policy experts constantly demanding military intervention against some faraway tribe, Sanders' anti-war sentiments are a balm to the country's weary soul.

Four years ago, Bernie probably beat Hillary Clinton -- minus the finagling of the Democratic National Committee -- by slogging her for her Iraq War vote.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Also, four years ago, Trump destroyed Jeb! Bush during a debate in the most pro-military state in the union, South Carolina, by calling the Iraq War a "big, fat mistake" and saying Jeb!'s brother had "lied" us into it.

The media heralded this as another Trump gaffe, "his riskiest departure from the party line," as Fortune magazine put it. A week later, Trump swept the South Carolina primary, walking away with all 50 delegates.