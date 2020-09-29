Biden keeps SCOTUS list secret, refuses to disavow court-packing scheme

Of course, in 2016, with a Supreme Court seat open, candidate Donald Trump released a list of candidates for the court and promised to pick a nominee from that list. Doing that helped him solidify his bond to a Republican base, for whom the court is a huge issue. Then, when elected, Trump kept that promise, and the bond became even stronger. Now, there is no reason Biden could not release his own list of candidates for the court.

But Biden is afraid his choices will be criticized. Well, of course they will! That's part of the process of confirming a Supreme Court justice. Who would know that better than Joe Biden? For years, he served as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. He presided over his party's brutal nomination attacks on Justice Clarence Thomas. Now, he's afraid that if he names even a list of possible nominees, they will be criticized.

Biden, who last year said he opposed such schemes, refused to answer. "It's a legitimate question," he said. "But let me tell you why I'm not going to answer that question. Because it will shift the whole focus, that's what he [Trump] wants, he never wants to talk about the issue at hand; he always tries to change the subject. Let's say I answer that question. Then the whole debate's going to be, well, Biden said or didn't say, Biden said he would or wouldn't. The discussion should be about why he is moving in a direction that's totally inconsistent with what the Founders wanted. The Constitution says ... voters get to pick a president who gets to make the pick, and the Senate gets to decide. We're in the middle of an election right now, you know, people are voting now. By the time this Supreme Court hearing would be held, if they hold one, it's estimated 30% to 40% of the American people already have voted. It is a fundamental breach of constitutional principle. It must stay on that and it shouldn't happen."